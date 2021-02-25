Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 63.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

NYSE GWW opened at $385.57 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.06. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.