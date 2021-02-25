Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 199 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average is $237.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

