Menard Financial Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

