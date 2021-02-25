Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

CRSP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

