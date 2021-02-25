Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,621 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $200.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.