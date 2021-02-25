Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 572 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in Prologis by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 132,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Prologis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Prologis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,074,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,424,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

