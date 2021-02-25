Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 860 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 117,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

