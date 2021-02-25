Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.72. 21,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

