Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $125,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. 583,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.