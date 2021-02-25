Mercury General’s (MCY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MCY opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth $271,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

