Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.84-$1.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 331,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

