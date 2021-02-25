Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 11,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

