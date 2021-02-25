Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $86.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

