Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,071 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,238,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47.

