Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $250.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $259.51.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

