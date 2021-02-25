Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases Shares of 192 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,316 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.76.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

