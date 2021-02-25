Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $118,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

