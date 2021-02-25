Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $159.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.