Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman Sells 3,185 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

MESA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.