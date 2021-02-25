Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex Co. (MX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock opened at C$51.87 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.24 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

