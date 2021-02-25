MEXC Token (MEXC) Market Capitalization Tops $497,171.92

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, MEXC Token has traded up 8% against the dollar. One MEXC Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $497,171.92 and approximately $77.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.43 or 0.00728130 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00037131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060274 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

MEXC Token Token Profile

MEXC Token (CRYPTO:MEXC) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 tokens. The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life. MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

