MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International comprises 2.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.0% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,755 shares of company stock worth $2,472,645 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.90 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 546,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

