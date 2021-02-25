MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGPI traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 169,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,729. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $333,876.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $330,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $2,129,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

