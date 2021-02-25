Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce sales of $131.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $498.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,665,100. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.67. 706,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,166. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.