MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $28.09

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.09, but opened at $31.96. MINISO Group shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 10,125 shares traded.

MNSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,814,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.