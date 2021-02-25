Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.58

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 108998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

Get Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) alerts:

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.