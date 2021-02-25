Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,130 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

