Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,551 Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOT opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.