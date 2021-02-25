Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $95,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $4,336,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 134,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

VIV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

