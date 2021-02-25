Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $3,773,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AZN stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

