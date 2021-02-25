Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 545 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $400.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.