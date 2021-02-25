Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $340.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

