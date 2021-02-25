Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 459,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 504,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 362,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

