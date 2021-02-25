Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,603 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of People’s United Financial worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

