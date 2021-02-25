Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,440 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

