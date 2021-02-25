Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,940 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,669.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.46.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

