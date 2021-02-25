Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,743 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.