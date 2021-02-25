Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,814,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $408.96 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.24 and its 200 day moving average is $314.33. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

