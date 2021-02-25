Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,251,000 after buying an additional 275,281 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

