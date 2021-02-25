Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.