Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

PTON stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,753.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

