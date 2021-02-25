Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,740 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after buying an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.93 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.