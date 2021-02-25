MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 21,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,885. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

