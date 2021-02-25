Mizuho Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $350.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.74. 112,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,678,776. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

