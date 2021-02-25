Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,191,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,099.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.