MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 231,183 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 231,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 14.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

