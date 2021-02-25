MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $278,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.41. 56,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

