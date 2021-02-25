MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

PZA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 10,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,982. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

