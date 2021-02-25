MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $322,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,861. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

