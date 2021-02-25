MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 48,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.68. 168,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

